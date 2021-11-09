Leyton Orient have made a solid start to life under Kenny Jackett.

Leyton Orient are currently 6th in League Two and have lost just twice so far this season.

The O’s have the opportunity to further bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

Here are three players they should sign this winter-

Matty Kennedy, Aberdeen

Jackett knows the Northern Ireland international having signed him on loan for his former club Portsmouth a few years ago from Cardiff City.

Kennedy, 27, needs to get some game time under his belt having endured a tough first-half of the season with injury with Aberdeen.

He would inject some more quality into Leyton Orient’s attacking options and would be a decent coup if they could get him in League Two.

Paul Downing, Portsmouth

The O’s boss also crossed paths with the experienced centre-back at Fratton Park.

Downing doesn’t get many minutes at Pompey and he could be worth bringing to Brisbane Road to add more competition and depth to their defensive ranks.

Josh Wright

Could Leyton Orient bring him back on a free transfer?

Wright is a free agent after parting company with Crawley Town earlier this season and has since been training with Southend United, as per the Echo News.

He was a hit during his time with the O’s and also knows Jackett from his Millwall days.