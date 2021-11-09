Carlisle United have a new boss at the helm in Keith Millen.

Carlisle United chose him as the man to replace Chris Beech.

The Cumbrians are currently 23rd in League Two and are inside the bottom two on goal difference right now.

Here are three players they should sign in the January transfer window-

John Akinde, Gillingham

Carlisle need to bolster their attacking options and the experienced forward would be ideal.

Akinde, 32, was on the books at Bristol City when Millen managed there in the 2010/11 season.

The Londoner is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and has scored 172 goals in 545 appearances to date in all competitions.

Mathieu Baudry, Swindon Town

The Cumbrians also need to strengthen their defensive department as they have been conceding too many goals in this campaign.

Baudry worked with Millen at MK Dons when the new Carlisle boss was first-team coach there.

He is out of contract at Swindon at the end of this season and his long-term future with the Wiltshire club hangs in the balance.

The Frenchman has also played for Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers in the past.

Ste Walker, Middlesbrough

Millen also knows the youngster from his stint at MK Dons.

Walker had a loan spell with the Buckinghamshire club and now finds himself at Tranmere Rovers.

However, he isn’t getting much first-team football at Prenton Park so could he swap Merseyside for the Lake District this winter?