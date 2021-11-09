Bristol Rovers won’t be happy with the start to the season they have made.

Bristol Rovers currently sit 16th in the League Two table after just five wins from 15 games.

They have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the January transfer window to try and salvage their campaign.

Here are three players who they should sign this winter-



Ashley Hunter, Salford City

He has struggled to make an impact for the Ammies this term due to the abundance of quality options they have in attack.

Hunter, 26, worked under Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town.

The attacker scored eight goals last season for Salford and would be a decent acquisition for the Pirates if they could lure him down south.

Macauley Southam-Hales, Stockport County

Barton will know all about the right-wing back from their time together at Fleetwood.

Southam-Hales has been a key player for Stockport in the National League over recent times and was linked with Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City earlier this year, as reported by Football Insider.

Morgan Boyes, Liverpool

Bristol Rovers have been conceding too many goals this season and need to strengthen their defensive department.

Barton signed Boyes on loan for Fleetwood and should try and bring him to the Memorial Ground.

He has played twice for Liverpool’s first-team so far in his career but could the Reds be tempted to loan him out again to get more experience under his belt?