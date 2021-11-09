Sunderland take on Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.

This group stage game could help decide group F, as both Lincoln City and Sunderland sit on six points with Sunderland playing their game in hand tonight.

Injury latest

Sunderland will be without Jordan Willis due to his ruptured patella and with Arbenit Xhemajli only making his first full appearance since his injury 12 months ago earlier this week, today might come too soon for him.

Ross Stewart is likely to be rested after Sunderland manager Lee Johnson confirmed he has been playing his last few games with a slight shoulder issue.

Predicted XI

Burge (GK)

Alves

Wright

Younger

Dyce

Pritchard

Kelly

Wearne

Kimpioka

Dajaku

Harris

The opposition

Bradford City are yet to pick up a point in this years Papa John’s Trophy, a win tonight could see them leapfrog Manchester United U21s. The Wearsiders have enjoyed some success in this competition in recent times – the 2019/20 campaign saw them fall to a penalty shootout defeat to Portsmouth in the final and last season saw Sunderland run out worthy winners picking up the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

The Black Cats are going through a rough patch, losing their previous three league outings and more recently crashing out of the FA Cup in the first round at the hands of Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town.

Prediction

Bradford City need a win to keep their hopes for this trophy alive, whilst Sunderland will be more focused on re-building lost confidence.

As you can see from our predicted line-up Sunderland are expected to field a team heavily filled with youngsters so Johnson will be hoping they can provide the energy and desire required to qualify from the group stages.

Score prediction – Sunderland 2-0 Bradford City