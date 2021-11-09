Bradford City are currently sat in 12th place in League Two and are three points off the Play-Offs.

Bradford City will be aiming to get promoted this season under Derek Adams.

They have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

Here are three players they should target-

Ryan Edwards, Dundee United

He was linked with a return to England over the summer with Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers said to be keen, as per the Daily Record (transfer blog, 10.07.21, 20:47).

Edwards, 28, worked under Bradford boss Derek Adams at Plymouth Argyle and would be an ideal winter addition for the Yorkshire side.

Aaron Wildig, Morecambe

The midfielder played a huge role in Morecambe’s promotion to League One last season under Adams.

He has been a great servant to the Shrimps and has made 226 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 23 goals and 27 assist along the way.

The former Wales youth international is out of contract at the end of the current season so could Bradford try and tempt his side into cashing in on him in January?

Jordan Slew, FC Halifax Town

He has been in decent form for FC Halifax Town this season and has scored five goals in 15 games.

Adams also knows him from his spell at Morecambe and the former Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers could give the Bantams more competition up top.