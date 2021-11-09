On the back of a fine start to the season, Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed how he’s ‘enjoying every minute’ of his loan spell at Sheffield United.

The 21-year-old has featured 11 times for the Yorkshire club this season and has recorded four goals and two assists, equalling United’s top scorer this season.

Gibbs-White is further averaging a match rating of 7.02 (WhoScored.com) in the Championship this season, which is also United’s highest.

On the back of his fine start to the season, the midfielder has earned a call up to the England Under-21s squad and will be hoping to add to his three caps he has already won at that level.

Gibbs-White recently spoke to YorkshireLive about how he is relishing his time at Sheffield United, saying:

“I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I’m ready to play week in, week out.

“Going to Sheffield United was the right move because I didn’t want to be sat on the bench at a Premier League team. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“As a young player all you want to do is play games. When you don’t get games it’s frustrating, you get angry.”



Gibbs-White has featured 66 times for Wolves in the league since breaking through the academy in 2017. He featured in a more deeper role in Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves side and only picked up one goal in the Premier League.

On the lack of game time with the West Midlands side, Gibbs-White added the importance of trying to add goals to his name and help guide Sheffield United back to the Premier League.



“Since I’ve been in Sheffield, it’s going well and I’m scoring goals and getting assists,” he continued.

“I’m trying to concentrate on getting as many goals and assists as I can. The main thing is to help the team get back to where they were last season.”

After hosting the Czech Republic in a Euro 2023 qualifier in Burnley, England U21s will travel to Georgia for a friendly the following week. Gibbs-White will be hoping to feature in both games before he returns to league action where his side face Coventry in front of the Sky cameras.