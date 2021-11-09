Barrow have made a decent start to life under Mark Cooper.

Barrow are currently sat in 15th in League Two but are only five points off the Play-Offs.

They have an opportunity to boost their squad in the January transfer window.

Here are three players who they should target this winter-

Jermaine Hylton, Newport County

Cooper knows him from managing him at Swindon Town and the attacker would bolster the Bluebirds’ attacking department.

Hylton, 28, moved to Newport over the summer having spent the past couple of seasons in Scotland at Motherwell and then Ross County.

He isn’t playing as much as he would have liked at Rodney Parade so far and a January switch isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Will Randall, Sutton United

The 24-year-old was rising up through the youth ranks when Cooper was at Swindon and he later reunited with him on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

He is a player who the Barrow boss likes and has adapted well to life in the Football League with Sutton United after helping them go up last term.

Isaac Hutchinson, Derby County

Cooper signed him on loan for Forest Green last season.

Hutchinson, 21, has stayed at Derby for the first-half of this campaign and has made three cup appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, could the Rams be tempted to loan him out again to get more experience under his belt?