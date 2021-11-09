Blackburn Rovers have opened talks with Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Blackburn have been in competition with Middlesbrough and Cardiff City for Hedge’s signature, but look to have made the first move ahead of their Championship rivals.

As reported on The72 last week, both Blackburn and Boro were keen to reignite their interest in the winger. Cardiff look to have relaxed their pursuit however, after the dismissal of previous boss Mick McCarthy.

Rovers had previously made a bid of £500,000 to Aberdeen to secure the services of Hedges, but this was turned down. According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old is worth £720,000, although Aberdeen may be holding out for more than this estimated transfer value.

Hedges has played in 12 games in all competitions for Aberdeen this season, seven Scottish Premiership games, four in the UEFA Europa Conference qualifiers and one in the Scottish League Cup. During that time he has scored two goals and registered a further four assists.

The Dons are hoping to keep hold of the Welsh international and are proposing to offer him a new deal to remain at the club beyond this season. But with the Championship calling, he could make the switch to the English second tier soon enough.

The player recently commented on the interest, but admitted he is fully concentrated on Aberdeen right now.

Thoughts

Hedges will be looking to play at the highest level he possibly can and achieve a place in the Wales squad as a result.

Making a move to Blackburn, or indeed Middlesbrough, could help this dream become a reality quicker than if he remained at Aberdeen.