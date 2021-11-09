Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder hasn’t ruled out the possibility of January signings this season.

Middlesbrough parted ways with Neil Warnock soon after the 1-1 draw at West Brom over the weekend, and the next day former Sheffield United boss Wilder was appointed.

It was a quick turnaround, but Boro fans seem excited for the future under Wilder.

He made his name with Sheffield United, taking the club from League One into the Premier League and spending one-and-a-half seasons in the top flight before losing his job at the start of the year.

This morning, Wilder spoke to talkSPORT about his new challenge at Middlesbrough, and when asked about the possibility of January signings he said:

“We’re working towards that window… We’re working to bring the players we want to bring in that suits the way we want to go about it. The owner and the sporting director have been very supportive about it.

“I think one of the things the club has and and always will be is an attractive club to come and join – it’s a top club without a shadow of a doubt, for me the character of the supporters, the area it’s situated in, they love their football.

“We’ll be doing our best whether it’s the transfer window, whether it’s to put a bit more structure in place here, for a long-term vision in terms of getting things in place so we can move forward and hopefully be consistent with everything.”

Middlesbrough currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table.

Warnock leaves the club in a relatively comfortable position but should he have lasted this season, a top-six finish looked highly unlikely.

Ans that might still be the case with Wilder now in charge – the club is need of some structure as Wilder mentions above, and it might take a couple more seasons before they’re able to compete at the top end of the Championship table.

They resume their Championship campaign with the visit of Millwall after the international break.