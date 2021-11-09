Sandy and James Easdale have withdrawn their bid to take over at Derby County due to ‘unworkable timelines’ reports Derby County supporters’ group Black & White Together.

The Scottish duo were last week linked with a take over at Pride Park.

They were being backed as the newest ‘serious bidders’ alongside American businessman Chris Kirchner who became a front-runner last month, but now the Easdale brothers have pulled out.

Black & White Together have revealed that the pair have withdrawn their takeover bid due to ‘unworkable timelines’, but will continue to search for opportunities to operate in English football after having previous ties with Scottish giants Rangers.

Takeover Update: Sandy & James Easdale, assisted by Llambias Associates, have withdrawn their bid to takeover Derby County FC, due to “unworkable timelines”. The brothers continue to look for other opportunities in English football.#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) November 9, 2021

With the Easdale brothers withdrawing their bid, it leaves Kirchner as the front-runner once again.

The American who’s made his fortune in the logistics trade was shunted to the front of the takeover queue last month when The Sun revealed that he became the club’s first ‘serious’ bidder.

They revealed that Kirchner has made a £50million bid to take control of the crisis club, who remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table and now winless in their last seven league fixtures.

Wayne Rooney’s side currently sit nine points from safety in the Championship, with another points deduction on the horizon for their breach of EFL financial regulations.

The Rams resume their Championship campaign with the visit of league leaders Bournemouth after the international break.