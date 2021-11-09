Hartlepool United have identified Bromley boss Andy Woodman as a potential managerial candidate.

Hartlepool United are keen on the National League manager, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Pools are being patient in their hunt for a replacement for Dave Challinor.

Woodman, 50, is on their radar and is also believed to be interested in the Victoria Park post.

Hartlepool United comment: Could Stockport County raid the Pools for key midfielder?

Bromley spell

He has done an impressive job since taking over the non-league side in March.

They got in the Play-Offs last season and are currently sat in 4th place after a strong start to this campaign.

Playing days

Woodman was a goalkeeper in his playing career for the likes of Northampton Town, Brentford and Colchester United.

His son, Freddie, currently plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Coaching spells

After hanging up his gloves in 2006, he has since delved into the coaching world.

He has been a goalkeeper coach at West Ham United, Charlton Athletic and Crystal Palace in the past, and also had a managerial spell at Whitehawk in 2017.

Woodman then worked at Arsenal before taking the Bromley job earlier this year.

Read: Updated five candidates for the Hartlepool United job

What now?

Hartlepool are not rushing into an appointment and currently have Anthony Sweeney in caretaker charge.

They are interested in Woodman and you can see why based on the work he is doing in the National League.