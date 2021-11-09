Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has reflected on his time at Sheffield United, saying there were certain things he couldn’t control at Bramall Lane.

Wilder left Sheffield United earlier this year. His side were rooted to the foot of the Premier League table and would eventually be relegated back into the Championship after two seasons in the top flight.

Slavisa Jokanovic is now the man in charge at Sheffield United. Over the weekend though, Wilder made his return to the dugout, taking charge of Middlesbrough after Neil Warnock was axed following a 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Speaking to talkSPORT this morning, Wilder briefly summarised his time at Bramall Lane, saying:

“You talk about reflection – you reflect on your week’s work, you reflect on a match… I think it’s really important. The thing it doesn’t give you, working at the level that we’ve worked at is enough time to do it.

“I’m honest with myself as anybody is, there’s certain things we could’ve done better in the back end of my time at Sheffield United, there’s certain stuff you couldn’t control.”

And that torrid spell in the Premier League last season arguably set the tone for Sheffield United’s return to the Championship.

Jokanovic’s side sit in 18th-place of the table after the opening 17 games of the season – winless in three and having won just one of their last five.

It’s been a difficult start for the Serb who looks to have a vast rebuilding job on his hands after some years of really poor transfer activity from the Blades.

They resume their Championship seasons with the visit of Coventry City after the international break.