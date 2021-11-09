Liverpool are considering recalling Rhys Williams from his Swansea City loan spell, with the Reds reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time in Wales.

Williams, 20, joined Swansea City on loan from Liverpool in the summer. The Englishman looked a keen signing at first but he’s played just five minutes of first-team football since September, and now reports (Sunday Mirror, 07.11) claim that Liverpool are considering a January recall.

That report suggested Liverpool are unhappy with the Swans, and that they’ll likely recall Williams in January and loan him out elsewhere.

Now though, a report from Swansea Independent has revealed that the Swans could face ‘financial penalties’ for not giving Williams a certain amount of game time in the Championship this season.

Premier League often safeguard their youngsters heading out on loan but inserting certain clauses into their contracts, regarding game time.

Managers will have to hand those players a certain amount of minutes of appearance in order to satisfy those clauses and Russell Martin obviously hasn’t been playing Williams as often as Liverpool would’ve liked, hence the possible financial penalties heading for his club now.

Why hasn’t Williams played under Martin?

It’s difficult to say, but given that Martin has a distinct style of play which not every Swansea City player has warmed to it could be a case of Martin not having the same trust in Williams as he does in his other defenders.

He’s still a very young and inexperienced player. The likes of Kyle Naughton and Ryan Bennett have been preferred in the middle, with Ryan Manning also slotting in there to give the defence some added pace.