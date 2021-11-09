Barnsley have been approached by representatives of a number of candidates both domestic and abroad.

Barnsley are ‘highly likely’ to go down the overseas route again, according to a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Markus Schopp.

Joseph Laumann is currenlty in caretaker charge but his chances of landing the full-time role were dealt a blow over the weekend after their 2-0 home loss to Hull City.



Read: Updated five candidates for the Barnsley job

Last few managers

Barnsley are no strangers to bringing in a coach from abroad and all five of their past permanent managerial appointments have been foreign.

Jose Morais, Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber, Valerien Ismael and Schopp have all come and gone since 2018 and the Yorkshire club are now scouring the market looking for the next person to take the reins.

Tough job

Whoever the Tykes choose as their next manager has a tough job on their hands.

Saturday’s loss to Hull has left them four points from safety and only Derby County separate them from the bottom of the table.

Barnsley have won just two out of their opening 17 games this term.

Read: Barnsley hope to appoint new manager by the end of the week

What now?



The international break now gives them a good chance to bring someone in.

Next up is a tough trip to Craven Cottage on 20th November to face high-flying Fulham ahead of a hectic winter period.