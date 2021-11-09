Coventry City’s Jake Clarke-Salter is hoping to be fully fit after the international break.

Coventry City substituted him at half-time over the weekend in their 3-2 win over Bristol City.

Clarke-Salter, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been struggling with an Achilles injury over recent weeks.

However, he hopes he can recover over the next couple of weeks and be raring to go when the Sky Blues are back in action against Sheffield United on 20th November, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Story so far

Clarke-Salter was given the green light to leave Chelsea on loan again in the last transfer window and Coventry swooped in to land him.

He has since slotted in nicely into Mark Robins’ side and has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

The former England youth international is no stranger to a loan spell away from Stamford Bridge having also had stints with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse and Birmingham City.

What now?

Clarke-Salter will use the next couple of weeks to get back up to speed having admitted that his performances haven’t been quite there due to his injury woes.

The Sky Blues have a hectic winter schedule ahead and need as many players fit as possible.

Promotion push?

Coventry have made a great start to the season and are currently sat in 4th place in the league.

They have some big games coming up after the break against the likes of Sheffield United, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.