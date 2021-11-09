QPR will look at loaning out Charlie Kelman again in January.

QPR are open to letting him head out the exit door again in the next transfer window, as per a report by West London Sport.

Kelman, 20, has recently returned to the Championship side after a stint at Gillingham.

He was given the green light to join the League One outfit in August on a season-long loan.

However, he struggled for game time with the Gills and played just five times.

‘He needs to go’…

QPR boss Mark Warburton has provided an update on his situation: “Potentially we’ll look for him to go on loan in January. He needs to go and get that action – that’s why he went out on loan in the first place. Those type of loans are invaluable.

“What Conor Masterson’s doing at Cambridge United is perfect – a young player who dipped his toe in and showed his quality to the QPR fans but needs to go and play week in week out in highly competitive fixtures.

“We need that type of loan for Charlie Kelman, absolutely.”

Current situation

Kelman’s chances of getting first-team football between now and January for QPR are slim.

He can play for their Under-23s in the meantime though to get some minutes under his belt.

Story so far

The Hoops signed the young American from Southend United in 2020 and he has since made 15 appearances for the London club in all competitions.

He had previously managed eight goals in 34 games for the Shrimpers.