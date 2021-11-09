Charlton Athletic are back in action this evening against Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Charlton Athletic make the short trip to Brisbane Road with both sides joint-top of their group in the competition.

Caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson is unbeaten in his four games at the helm since taking over from Nigel Adkins and will be eager to carry on his impressive run of form.

However, the Addicks are expected to make some changes to their side again and give some young/fringe players some minutes.

Team news

Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle remain long-term absentees for the League One side.

The Havant and Waterlooville game over the weekend came too soon for Adam Matthews (calf) and Jonathan Leko (Hip) and it will be interesting to see if they play a part this evening.

Harry Arter made his return to the side last time out.

Starting XI

Nathan Harness

Sean Clare

Deji Elewere

Akin Famewo

Papa Souare

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Charles Clayden

George Dobson

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Conor Washington

Mason Burstow

Good chance for the youngsters

Charlton played Nathan Harness between the sticks for their last Papa John’s Trophy game against Southampton Under-21s and could go for him again against Leyton Orient.

The likes of Deji Elewere, Charles Clayden and Mason Burstow may be handed starts, whilst Ben Dempsey and Nazir Bakrin are other options to Jackson too.