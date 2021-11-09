Wigan Athletic and their fellow EFL sides are approaching the festive period and it means only one thing – fixture congestion.

Leam Richardson’s Wigan Athletic side have 11 matches standing between them and 2022. The international break has fallen at a brilliant time for the Latics as it gives a much-needed rest to a very fatigued and injury-riddled squad.

Wigan already face many injuries and picked up a few more in their clash with Solihull Moors on Saturday, which finished 0-0.

Here we look at Wigan Athletics injury list in full ahead of their New Year run in:

Joe Bennett

31-year-old Bennett has been a frequent visitor to the physio’s room since joining the club and is therefore still yet to make his debut for the Latics’ due to his ongoing knee injury.

Do we know a return date?

The latest update on Bennett’s injury comes from Wigan Today, where Richardson confirmed that the full-back has suffered a “minor setback” but refused to put a date on his return.

Jack Whatmough

After missing out on Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie it was revealed that the former Pompey centre-back missed out due to an ankle injury he picked up in last week’s win away at Fleetwood Town.

Do we know a return date?

A return date for Whatmough is also unknown, but Richardson did give this update:

“Jack hurt his ankle on Tuesday (at Fleetwood), just before half-time,” reported Richardson.

“He got a bit of a whack in the back, and his ankle stuck in the turf. He’s also in a boot at the moment, and we’re hoping for those results to be positive as well.

Curtis Tilt

On-loan man Curtis Tilt came on in the first half against Solihull Moors on Saturday but didn’t reappear for the second half and was replaced at centre-back by Luke Robinson, Richardson later revealed:

“Curtis has a problem with his knee and his thigh, but again it’s too early to know the full damage.

“Having said that, it didn’t look great.”

Do we know a return date?

As with most injuries Wigan players pick up, Richardson does not like to reveal when the player will be back available. However many Latics’ fans will be hoping it’s not long, as centre-back Tilt is in fine form, scoring two goals in two games.



Kell Watts

Newcastle United loanee Watts was substituted in the 19th minute of Saturday’s match against Solihull as he couldn’t shake off an ankle injury. After the game, Richardson said:

“Kell rolled his ankle, he’s tried to rub it off but couldn’t. He’s in a protective boot, and it doesn’t look great.”

Do we know a return date?

We are yet to hear the extent of the 22-year-old’s injury.

Tom Naylor

Tom Naylor is yet to feature since limping off in stoppage time in the recent home tie against Lincoln City. Fans are still awaiting an update, with Richardson yet to reveal what exactly the injury is.

Do we know a return date?

A return date for Naylor remains unknown, as per the latest from Wigan Today.

Jordan Cousins

The 27-year-old was forced off in the Latics’ 4-0 thrashing of local rivals Bolton Wanderers with a hamstring issue.

Do we know a return date?

The latest on Cousins injury was reported by Wigan Today on the 22nd October where Richardson reported:

“It’s disappointing news, because Jordan is going to be out for a number of weeks.”