West Bromwich Albion defender Kean Bryan will miss the remainder of the Championship season due to an ACL injury, it has been revealed.

25-year-old Kean Bryan requires surgery as he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in West Brom’s victory against Hull City in the Championship last week.

Reporting on the club’s official website, a statement read:

“Kean Bryan has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season after sustaining a knee injury on Wednesday.”

Career to date

Bryan has suffered a slow start to his professional career and has struggled to settle at a club. He graduated through the Manchester City academy and had loan spells at NAC Breda, Bury and Oldham.

Eventually, the former England U17 international left City on a free transfer in 2018 and joined Championship outfit Sheffield United.

Bryan only featured once in the promotion-winning 18/19 season, with his only outing in the FA Cup against Barnet.

In the following season, Bryan went out on loan to Bolton Wanderers where he only featured six times for the Whites.

Bryan’s best season to date was last season, where he played 13 times in the Premier League for Sheffield United, scoring in the shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

West Brom spell so far

Following the expiry of his contract with the Blades, Bryan signed for the Baggies on a free transfer. Since joining, Bryan has only made three appearances, two off the bench and one start. The sole start came against Hull City last week where he, unfortunately, suffered his ACL injury.

Hopefully, Bryan recovers quickly and can start to reach the potential people saw he has when playing for England at youth level.