Swansea City could look to add another striker to their ranks in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

It wasn’t exactly an ideal summer transfer window for Swansea City.

The departures of key players like Andre Ayew, Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe as well as manager Steve Cooper combined with the late appointment of Russell Martin made for a turbulent few months at the Swansea.com Stadium.

However, Martin looks to have steadied the ship somewhat, turning around their form. Now, he is starting to put plans in place ahead of January.

According to Wales Online, the Swans have a new striker signing “on the agenda” ahead of the new transfer window.

It is said that with Morgan Whittaker set for a loan move and Michael Obafemi struggling for form and fitness, a new option at the top of the pitch could arrive.

Alongside Obafemi and Whittaker in Martin’s attacking ranks are Joel Piroe and Liam Cullen. While summer signing Piroe has started life in South Wales impressively, Cullen is yet to score in 11 appearances this season.

Heading into January

With a little under two months until the window reopens, Swansea City will be looking to head into the New Year in strong fashion, both on and off the pitch.

If Martin’s side can continue to rise up the table and push for the top-six, it will surely help them in their bid to get new recruits on board for a second half of the season push for promotion.

As for off the pitch, the Swans will be determined to have all their targets lined up and assessed in order to bring new recruits in sooner rather than later.