Nottingham Forest prodigy Alex Mighten is set to switch his international allegiance from England to the United States, according to reports.

Mighten, 19, has emerged as a regular for Nottingham Forest’s first-team over the course of 2021 despite his youth.

The young winger has made 18 appearances so far this season, taking him to 55 outings for Forest’s senior side since making his way through the youth ranks.

His performances in the club’s youth setup have seen him earn multiple call-ups to England’s youth sides, featuring for every age group between U15s and U20s.

However, the Daily Mail has now claimed Mighten is poised to commit his future to the United States.

The Nottingham Forest starlet has been raised in England but was born in Connecticut, meaning he is also eligible to represent the U.S. Now, Mighten is poised to pledge his international future to Gregg Berhalter’s national side.

Bidding to impress Berhalter

Following discussions with the U.S. boss, it will be interesting to see if Mighten can make his way into the squad if his international allegiance switch goes through as reported.

Berhalter has shown no hesitancy in selecting young talents for international duty. On the whole, the U.S. squad is a young one, with teenagers Gianluca Busio, George Bello, Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi among those selected in the last squad.

Options out wide include the aforementioned Musah, Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic and more, so it awaits to be seen if Mighten can break into the team.