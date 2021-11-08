Sheffield Wednesday man Jack Hunt trained with League Two side Harrogate Town before sealing his Hillsborough return, it has emerged.

Hunt, 30, returned to Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window after being let go by Championship side Bristol City.

He reunited with the Owls for a second time, having already returned to the club on a permanent basis following a loan spell in the first half of the 2015/16 campaign.

Now, it has emerged that League Two side Harrogate Town had a role to play in his Hillsborough move.

As per The Star, Hunt trained with the Sulphurites in the summer in a bid to build fitness before joining the Owls.

The revelation emerges as Wednesday and Harrogate prepare to face one another in the EFL Trophy. Plenty of familiar faces will be meeting each other when the two sides meet – Hunt is friends with Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham, while Town boss Simon Weaver is a former teammate of both Darren Moore and Simon Ireland.

Hunt’s campaign so far

Arriving at Sheffield Wednesday with a solid level of fitness thanks to Harrogate has helped Hunt maintain a spot in Moore’s starting XI this season.

The former Huddersfield Town and Bristol City man has played in 13 out of 16 League One games so far, operating as a right wing-back, a right-back and at centre-back when called upon.

Now, he will be looking to help Wednesday kick on as they bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.