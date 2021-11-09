Michael Obafemi has been issued a warning by Swansea boss Russell Martin to improve his off-field professionalism, after being left out of the squad that went down 4-0 to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, as per a report by WalesOnline.

Obafemi has endured a tricky start to life in SA1, with injuries keeping him out of the team, and now this occurrence will only make things more difficult for the young striker.

The Republic of Ireland international has so far made seven appearances and scored one goal in all competitions, which isn’t the greatest return for a player who clearly has the potential to become a top striker.

Swans boss Martin advised that both he and Obafemi were ‘disappointed not to be in the squad’ but that ‘performance doesn’t come before culture, it’s the other way around’.

So what next for Obafemi?

It’s clear that Obafemi now has two choices to make. One, he takes the advice of Martin and improves his professionalism off the pitch, and become the striker that both he and the Swans know he could be. The other choice Obafemi can make is to perhaps not take the advice of the Swans boss, but that could only make matters worse for the young striker.

Too often have we seen that players have the potential to be the best they could be, but that the decisions and choices they make ultimately stop them being the player they know they could be.

The likes of Ravel Morrison and Nile Ranger spring to mind when you think of the talent they possess and what they could have achieved, and Obafemi needs to consider whether he wants to end up in that same bracket of player, or he takes all the advice given and kick-start his career and perhaps end up being a key figure in the Swansea team.