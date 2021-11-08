Eddie Howe has completed his return to management, taking up the vacant post at Newcastle United in his first job since leaving Bournemouth.

After Newcastle United’s pursuit of Villareal boss Unai Emery fell apart, Eddie Howe emerged as the number one contender for the vacant post at St. James’ Park.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last summer, a departure that brought his long-term affiliation with the Cherries to an end.

Now, it has been confirmed that Howe has been named as the Magpies’ new head coach.

Newcastle confirmed the appointment of former Bournemouth boss Howe on Monday afternoon, bringing him in on a long-term deal. His contract will run through until the summer of 2024 as he looks to lead the Magpies into the new era under Saudi Arabian ownership.

His first job post-Bournemouth

Howe has been linked with a number of roles since his departure from Dean Court in 2020.

He enjoyed a historic spell with the Cherries, guiding them from League Two all the way up to the Premier League, where they remained for five seasons before relegation.

His time with the club will go down in Bournemouth history for a long time to come and his management remains a fond period in the memories of supporters despite their eventual relegation.

Now, he will be looking to fend off relegation with Newcastle before looking to push up the Premier League table under their new ownership.