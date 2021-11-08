Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was quick to get to work after being appointed, scouting Boro’s U23 setup the next day.

Middlesbrough’s academy played Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, just one day after Chris Wilder was appointed manager of the senior side.

He is keen to bring through players, just as Middlesbrough have done notoriously throughout the years.

In the current squad the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones, and Josh Coburn have all come through the academy setup, and Wilder will be hoping for more success from more players in the not too distant future.

Middlesbrough’s U23 side lost 3-0 at home to the Blues in a difficult afternoon. But despite the performance, there will be players who are on the new boss’ radar.

Here are three players he will likely be keeping a close eye on:

Connor Malley – Centre-midfielder

Malley has had a taste of first-team action in the past, playing three Championship games last season. He even won the Sky Sports Man of the Match award for his performance against Rotherham United.

He has been injured this term but could play a part in Wilder’s thinking going forwards, particularly if he sees Paddy McNair as a defender as Neil Warnock did.

Toyosi Olusanya – Forward

Olusanya is taking the mantle in the number nine position for the U23s now that Coburn has made the step up into the first-team picture.

He can play as a striker or a winger and has been used off the bench on three occasions so far this campaign and could feature more under Wilder.

Williams Kokolo – Left-back

Although Kokolo was sent off in the U23 game he has impressed so far this season for the academy.

He made his debut against Luton Town last week and could provide cover for Marc Bola in the left-back position.