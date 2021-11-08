Wigan Athletic are suffering a defensive crisis at the minute.

Wigan Athletic have three centre-backs in Curtis Tilt, Kell Watts and Jack Whatmough currently nursing injuries, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The Latics are a bit short at the back and should look to delve into the free agent market to add some cover into their squad.

Here are five centre-backs they could target-

Martin Cranie

He is a vastly experienced defender who has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date. Luton Town released him at the end of last season after his two year stint at Kenilworth Road.

Mason Barrett

The 22-year-old was released by Watford this past summer and continues to be a free agent. He has also previously been on the books at West Ham United.

Ash Kigbu

He has had spells on the books at Manchester City and Stoke City in the past so could Wigan look at luring him back to the North West to boost their defensive department?

Winston Reid

The New Zealand international left West Ham earlier this year after 11 years with the London club. He played 222 times in all competitions for the Hammers, as well as having loan spells away at Sporting Kansas City and Brentford.

Adrian Mariappa

He played in the Championship for Bristol City last season having previously had spells at Reading, Crystal Palace and Watford.