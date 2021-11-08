West Brom extended their unbeaten home record to nine games after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

West Brom have won six of their nine home fixtures, drawing the other three. Middlesbrough came into the game after back-to-back defeats and so the Baggies will have fancied their chances against last weekend’s opponents.

Middlesbrough took the lead in the first-half through youngster Josh Coburn’s second in his last two games. But Grady Diangana’s goal in the 65th minute proved to be decisive, earning Valerien Ismael’s side a vital point from a losing position.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, defender Darnell Furlong admitted to being ‘frustrated’ with the performance, the result and with Middlesbrough’s tactics on the day.

“It was a very frustrating afternoon,” he said.

“They [Middlesbrough] came to frustrate us from minute one, and that’s exactly what happened.

“They took their time on set-pieces, and I think we just lacked that final ball to go and kill them.”

He went on to say that the sorts of sides that play in this way must be combatted and it will be something they are hoping to achieve between now and the end of the season.

“Teams have been showing us a massive amount of respect.

“We’re a big team in the league and we’ve punished teams before, so they come and try to make it difficult. We’ve got to try and find a way around that.”

The result leaves West Brom in third place behind Fulham and Bounemouth in the automatic promotion spots. The Baggies are six points off Fulham and will still have a keen eye on achieving a top two finish.

Middlesbrough on the other hand sit in 14th. The result at the weekend saw manager Neil Warnock lose his job as manager, with Chris Wilder taking the reigns just hours later.