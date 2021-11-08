West Brom have sold out their ticket allocation for the trip to Huddersfield Town after this international break, and will be backed by 2,331 Baggies fans.

West Brom go into this November international break in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

There’s been 17 games played so far with the Baggies’ last being a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Valerien Ismael’s side have shown some inconsistencies as we approach the half-way mark of the season but will be looking for a return to winning ways when they return to action later this month.

They travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 20th November and have already sold out their allocation of 2,331 – the Baggies then head to Blackpool in the week after, and have an allocation of 2,133 which is yet to sell out.

Tricky Terriers

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side have been something of a surprise package in the Championship this season.

They currently sit in 8th-place of the table – seven points behind West Brom – and have garnered top-six hopes of their own after their bright start to the campaign.

At home especially, the Terriers are proving hard to beat. They’ve won three of their last four at the John Smith’s Stadium, losing just one of their last six.

For the Baggies then it’ll be another stern test of their promotion credentials and with some fans starting to question Ismael’s distinct tactical approach to games, another poor performance could really start to spell pressure for the Frenchman.

Either way, it should prove a good day out for the travelling West Brom fans – see how they’ve reacted to the news of their Huddersfield Town sell out below:

