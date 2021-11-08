Charlton Athletic have seen an upturn in form under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson over recent weeks.

Charlton Athletic are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

Here is a look at the Addicks’ full injury list and potential return dates-

Jake Forster-Caskey

The midfielder hasn’t played yet this season and suffered an ACL injury on the penultimate game of the last campaign against Lincoln City.

He has been missed in the middle of the park for Charlton this term but is now back on the grass as he continues his recovery.

Do we know a return date?

There isn’t an exact date as to when the Addicks will have Forster-Caskey back for and they won’t want to rush him back it.

It is likely that he will play a couple of Under-23s games to get up to speed before playing first-team football. Therefore, we are probably looking into 2022 before he’s back in senior action.

Ryan Inniss

He has been out with a quad injury for a few months now and remains sidelined.

The 25-year-old made five appearances in League One earlier this season.

Do we know a return date?

The last update on Inniss’ situation came from former boss Nigel Adkins last month and he said he was ‘progressing well’ which suggests he may not be too far off.

Sam Lavelle

Charlton have been dealt a blow with their summer recruit ruled out ‘long-term’ with a groin injury.

He joined the club in the last transfer window from fellow third tier side Morecambe.

Do we know a return date?

Jackson said on 28th October: “He will be out long-term, I don’t know the exact timescale on that, I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but he’ll be unavailable for the foreseeable.”

Adam Matthews and Jonathan Leko

The Havant and Waterlooville game over the weekend came too soon for Matthews (calf) and Leko (Hip).

Do we know a return date?

Their injuries are not as serious as the other players and Charlton will be hoping to see them as soon as possible, potentially either tomorrow against Leyton Orient or on Saturday against Burton Albion.