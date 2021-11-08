Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said he will be holding talks over the club’s January transfer plans as he looks to add some more quality to his ranks.

Coventry City have emerged as this season’s surprise package after 17 Championship games.

The Sky Blues currently sit in an impressive 4th place, picking up nine wins and three draws so far.

However, with the winter transfer window now under two months away, clubs will have one eye on their plans for January as they prepare their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Now, as quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has shed light on the preparations for the winter.

Robins revealed that talks will take place over the Sky Blues’ plans, adding that they “may have to free things up” if they want to add more quality to their ranks.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We have got to have a sit down and discuss what’s happening, to see if we can do anything ourselves.

“If it’s a ‘no’ we may have to free things up to bring people in, but that’s something else.

“I have not got to that stage yet. I have to sit down and have a chat about that.

“I know where we are financially at this moment in time, and we are at the limit. So at the end of the day there’s not a lot we’re going to be able to do I don’t think, although you’d want to. Certainly, you’d want to, so let’s see.”

The winter ahead

An intriguing few months are on the horizon for Coventry City as they bid to maintain their spot in the upper echelons of the Championship.

A successful January window could go a big way to helping the Sky Blues in their bid for play-off football, so it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, arrives.

Keeping up their home form while improving away from home will be crucial for the club, so it awaits to be seen how the next few months pan out.