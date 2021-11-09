Christmas and New Year are both fast approaching, which means the busiest time of year for football clubs in England and Wales.

As clubs in the English Football League prepare themselves for an influx of fixtures, all eyes are on the injury tables and physio rooms.

Sheffield Wednesday had a torrid time with injuries last season and will be hoping for some festive cheer in the lead up to the holidays.

Josh Windass

As Wednesday have struggled for that killer edge this season, leading forward Windass has sat frustratingly on the side line all season.

An injury picked up in pre-season has kept the Owls goal scorer out, combined with further issues that have extended his stay on the side line.

Owls fans can take comfort from photos posted on Windass’ Instagram showing him booted up at last.

Do we know a return date?

Rumours suggested he would return at the end of October, but this has been delayed. We have had no confirmation of a return date from the player or club.

Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa picked up an injury in training and hasn’t featured since their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on the 23rd of October.

Wednesday may have an abundance of attacking players, but at the back, they don’t have such a wide variety of options.

We have seen Marvin Johnson play as a makeshift centre-back recently. Despite the good job Johnson has done, Owls fans will still be keen for Iorfa to return as soon as possible.

Do we know a return date?

Unknown – waiting on scan results.

Sam Hutchinson

Hutchinson picked up a muscle injury in their game against Bolton. Since then Moore has suggested Hutchinson is always close to contention but is being assessed before each game to prevent aggravating any injuries further.

Talking to Yorkshire Live, Moore said Hutch is ‘doing okay’.

Do we know a return date?

Being assessed before each game, his return could be anytime soon.

Lewis Gibson

The on-loan Everton man has struggled with his fitness and injuries since joining. Gibson has only started twice all season.

Talks are ongoing with the Toffees about his future at Hillsborough.

Do we know a return date?

No reports of a return date.