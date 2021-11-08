Former Swansea City boss Roberto Martinez could be on his way back into English football.

Martinez, 48, has been in charge of the Belgian national side since 2016. He’s won 50 of his 66 games in charge of the nation, in what is his first job on the international stage.

But the Spaniard could be on his way back to England and on his way back to club management with Aston Villa – the Premier League side parted ways with Dean Smith over the weekend, and now Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claims that Martinez is on the club’s shortlist:

– Roberto Martinez and Steven Gerrard on #avfc shortlist of poss candidates to replace Dean Smith

– Villa expected to speak to at least 5 or 6 managers (or their reps) as they narrow down their search

– Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand an outside chance, but one Villa will speak to — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) November 8, 2021

As a player, Martinez featured over 100 times for the Swans before taking on the managerial job in 2007.

He spent two years at the club, earning promotion from League One in 2008. He set the tone for what Swansea City would go on to achieve under the likes of Brenda Rodgers, with Martinez going on to achieve similar success with Wigan Athletic before landing the Everton job in 2013.