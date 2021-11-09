The Championship is a gruelling, heavily-contested campaign for all clubs involved, and the winter period especially can have great effects on a team’s physical well-being.

Peterborough United were promoted from League One last season, in a campaign fortunately riddled with few major injuries. However, the second tier has been particularly unforgiving to Posh, with Darren Ferguson having to manage several key injury issues within his side already.

Prominent figures such as Jack Taylor, Mark Beevers and Siriki Dembélé have already missed a varying number of matches so far. Posh have also had to deal with behind the scenes issues with last season’s no.1 Christy Pym, as well as a ban for Jonson Clarke-Harris, following a series of tweets discovered from nearly a decade ago.

The November international break gives the Cambridgeshire side a useful rest before the Christmas period begins. Here we look at Peterborough United’s slowly-improving injury list ahead of the New Year run-in.

Ricky-Jade Jones

Jones has endured several injuries since breaking into Posh’s first team two years ago. The 19-year-old has been sidelined for almost three months, after sustaining damaged knee ligaments in a Carabao Cup tie with Plymouth back in August.

Do we know a return date?

Ferguson spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph at the end of October regarding Jones’ injury situation, suggesting the forward could finally make his return after the international break against Stoke City.

Joel Randall

Randall arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium this summer, departing hometown club Exeter City after an impressive season in League Two. The attacker has spent the past six weeks on the injury table due to a thigh injury sustained back in September, one of several muscular problems in the squad this season.

Do we know a return date?

Not exactly, but some reports have suggested Randall too could make his return after the international break.

Jack Marriott

Marriott returned to Peterborough in the summer for his second spell at the now-Championship club. The 27-year-old has scored one goal so far this season – a thumping finish away at Sheffield United in a 6-2 loss. Marriott then tore his hamstring in the following game against Reading, and was subsequently taken off the field as Posh succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Do we know a return date?

It was originally thought the striker would miss the majority of the season as a result, but recent revelations suggest he could be back by the end of January.