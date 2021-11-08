Cardiff City star Kieffer Moore has said he would “100%” back caretaker boss Steve Morison if he was handed the job on a full-time basis.

Morison, 38, has taken charge of Cardiff City on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Mick McCarthy.

The Millwall legend guided the Bluebirds to their first win in 11 games against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, securing a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town thanks to a brace from star striker Kieffer Moore.

Now, Welsh ace Moore has moved to voice his backing for Morison.

As quoted by Wales Online, Moore has praised Morison for the new system introduced following the departure of McCarthy.

When asked if he would like to see Morison given the job on a permanent basis, Moore replied emphatically: “I’d be 100 percent for it!

“He has brought a real system to our game and you can only see it by watching just how much we have improved in such little time.

“You can time runs better. You’ve got time on the ball. You can’t, as we were doing, just turn possession over. I feel like we really impose ourselves on teams now and making our own luck.

“It’s been a much-improved system and it’s been for the better.”

Morison’s coaching experience

The improved performances under Morison’s caretaker management will surely have boosted his chances of landing the role on a long-term basis.

This is the first time he has taken up a senior management role. He has picked up experience working as a coach with Northampton Town’s U18s and as manager of Cardiff’s U23s since 2020 before stepping up to the caretaker role.

Playing days

A memorable playing career saw Morison become a club legend with Millwall.

He spent three separate spells at The Den, scoring 92 goals and providing 65 assists in 336 outings for the Lions.

Morison also spent time on the books with Northampton, Bishop’s Stortford, Stevenage, Norwich City, Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town.