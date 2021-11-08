Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has told fans what they can expect from his team’s January transfer window.

There is no doubt Portsmouth are struggling this season, they currently sit 14th in League One and have only scored 21 goals in their opening 16 league fixtures – only four teams have scored less, three of which sit inside the relegation spots.

Cowley was appointed as Pompey boss back in March and unless he can turn the tide, he could see his job under intense scrutiny before the end of the year. They have only won once in the previous five outings and seem to have no reliable goal scoring outlet.

Speaking about the centre forward position, Cowley told The News:

“It’s an area we would like to add to.”

Currently Cowley is relying on top scorer Marcus Harness to provide the goods, the versatile forward is currently sat on five for the season despite playing most of his games on the wing or in behind the striker.

Pompey will likely let go of one of their current loan players as another in January would total six and only five loan signings are allowed to feature in a League One squad.

Cowley briefly mentioned the lack of money he has available and how he may need to exploit the loan market for any additions in January:

“A lot of our money is tied up. So we have to use the loan market well.”

Cowley’s words may begin to worry Portsmouth fans as they hear they may not have the funding needed to really kick on this year and with the club currently only five points off safety, whilst it seems unlikely the possibility of a relegation scrap can’t be ruled out.

Up next in the league for Pompey is Wycombe. Gareth Ainsworth’s side fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last time out, so both teams will look at this one as the one to grab a much needed win.