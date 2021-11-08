Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said he hopes the Blues can reach an agreement with Manchester United to suspend payments for loan man Tahith Chong amid his recent injury blow.

Chong, 21, emerged as a key player for Birmingham City in the early stages of his loan spell at St. Andrews.

Featuring in a range of positions, including in a new central midfield role, the Manchester United starlet managed three assists in his first 13 outings for the Blues.

However, Dutch starlet Chong is now set for as long as five months out after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

Amid the blow, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has now said he hopes the club can reach an “agreement” with Manchester United regarding payments for Chong’s services.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer insisted that he isn’t going to be “cutting ties” with Chong amid his injury blow, stating he is hoping the relevant parties can agree to suspend payments while the youngster is out injured before taking them back on once he returns.

Here’s what Bowyer had to say:

“That’s a conversation between the two clubs because Chong is supposed to be here until the end of the season.

“The two clubs need to make a decision and an agreement regarding that conversation. Hopefully, they can come to an agreement that suits us and then we can maybe use that money somewhere else. That would be helpful.

“You can’t just cut your ties with him. He’s a great lad who has helped us get a lot of points this season. I’m not just turning my back saying that’s it, wipe him aside.

“Hopefully we can come to an agreement with Man Utd, where we can stop the payments until he is fit, and then take them back on when he is fit.

“That would be a nice thing to happen for us.”

In the meantime…

With Chong sidelined, Birmingham City will be hoping there are no more injury blows in their midfield ranks.

Riley McGree has emerged in the side in recent weeks, though he will be leaving in January once his loan spell comes to an end.

Bowyer has spoken of his desire to bolster his midfield ranks in January, with their options looking light on the ground. Youngster Jordan James has made the step up to the senior side to provide cover and competition, so it awaits to be seen how the scenario pans out.