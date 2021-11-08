Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has had his loan spell with Lancaster City extended until January, it has been confirmed.

Dowling, 19, first linked up with the Northern Premier League side back in October as he looks to pick up experience away from Blackburn Rovers.

EFL clubs are allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides as teams outside the EFL don’t have to abide by the given transfer windows. It opens to door for young talents to head out on temporary deals to pick up first-team experience elsewhere, which is exactly what Rovers are doing with Dowling.

This is Dowling’s second loan spell away from Ewood Park already this season.

The young goalkeeper spent a short stint in the National League with Halfiax Town before switching to Lancaster City, where he will now remain until January.

Dowling’s time at Blackburn Rovers

Young shot-stopper Dowling is picking up first-team experience elsewhere after making a number of appearances for Blackburn’s U18s.

Across all competitions, the promising ‘keeper has played 15 times for the young Rovers. He has also made one appearance for the U23s, featuring against Chelsea’s youngsters earlier this season.

Meanwhile…

While Dowling sees his loan extended, Tony Mowbray’s first-team head into the international break off the back of a 3-1 win over Bristol City.

Rovers’ form has improved somewhat in recent weeks, winning three of their last four Championship games. Their 7-0 home loss to Fulham is a pretty large blip, but nine points from their last 12 after a run of four games without a win has helped maintain their play-off hopes.