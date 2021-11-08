The festive period is nearly upon us and for football clubs in England that means only one thing, fixture congestion.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland will definitely feel the effects of a heavy fixture list in the coming months, with his side set to face ten more games before January 2022. The Wearsiders do have a week to regroup during the international break after some poor form has proven a cause of concern amongst supporters.

But unfortunately for the Black Cats they have experienced their fair share of injury issues so far this year, and here we will look at Sunderland’s injury list in full ahead of their New Year run in…

Niall Huggins

Huggins was brought in from Leeds in the summer and the 20-year-old full-back slowly settled into life on Wearside. He began impressing fans with his drive to get forward and ability to work back but the former Leeds man was soon ruled out for three months after he withdrew from the Wales U21 squad with a back stress fracture.

Denver Hume

The academy graduate left-back was briefly unattached in the summer whilst the club and is agent struggled to agree to terms. Hume picked up an injury in Johnson’s first game in charge against Wigan Athletic on 5th December 2020 and was subsequently missing for the remainder of the season after a recurring hamstring knock extended his time on the sideline. Hume has now been out since the Carabao Cup game against QPR with an ankle issue and faces several weeks on the sidelines.



Ross Stewart

The Scottish striker has been a shining light in what has been a poor past month for Sunderland. Johnson confirmed post-match last Saturday that Stewart had been playing the past few games with a shoulder concern and hopes the break gives him time to get back up to 100% during this international break.

Arbenit Xhemajli

Xhemajli began his Sunderland career in the worst way, getting injured whilst on international duty with Kosovo before he made a competitive appearance for the Black Cats. The cruciate ligament damage came in October 2020 and it was only last night he played his first full game back for the U23s, so he could still be a way from featuring for the first-team.

Jordan Willis

The former Coventry City defender ruptured his patella back in February 2021 and he is expected to be out until, at the earliest, February next year, after additional surgery set his recovery date back a further three to six months.