Portsmouth star Marcus Harness has revealed he is yet to enter talks over a new contract but says he’s got “unfinished business” at Fratton Park.

Harness, 25, has been a standout player for Portsmouth despite a disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Burton Albion star has been a mainstay in Danny Cowley’s starting XI, managing six goals in 16 games across all competitions so far this season.

However, there has been some uncertainty regarding his long-term future at Fratton Park, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022.

Now, Harness has provided an insight into the state of play regarding his deal with Portsmouth.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey forward revealed he is yet to hold talks over a new contract with the League One side. Despite that, he feels “secure” thanks to the option for another year.

Harness went on do add that he wants to stay with the club as he looks to see to “unfinished business”.

“There’s not been any conversations (about a new contract),” he said.

“I have an option on my contract at the end of the year, so I think it’s quite secure. I don’t think there’s any rush for them to speak to me, so I’m just kicking on.