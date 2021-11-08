Swansea City boss Russell Martin is the second-favourite to replace Daniel Farke at Norwich City, according to reports.

Former Norwich City stalwart Martin featured 308 times in all competitions for the Canaries, many of which as captain.

He earned three promotions with the club having now become a manager. His first job came at MK Dons and after an impressive stint with them in League One he was handed the Swansea City job going into this campaign.

And it’s been am impressive start to life in Wales for Martin. His side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table and have played some sublime football after a nervy start to the campaign.

Now though, after Farke’s Norwich City exit over the weekend, Martin is being tipped with the Carrow Road vacancy.

How likely is the move to happen?

It seems very unlikely at this stage.

The appointment would make sense given Martin’s Norwich City connections, but he’s only just got started at Swansea City.

A report from Swansea Independent goes into good detail about why Martin wouldn’t take charge of Norwich City at this stage of his managerial career, citing family reasons and also the fact that both MK Dons and Swansea City have ‘positive agendas’ whereas the task at Carrow Road is more of a survival one.

How long does Martin have left on his Swansea City contract?

Martin signed a three-year deal as manager when he joined at the start of August, so he has over two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at the club.

The Swans now have a two-week break before they host Blackpool in their return to Championship action.