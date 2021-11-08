Manchester City are confident of securing a new contract for youngster James McAtee, who’s recently been linked with a loan move to Swansea City.

Wales Online reported earlier this month that Swansea City are planning a loan swoop for the 19-year-old Manchester City starlet in the New Year.

McAtee, who has been likened to Phil Foden, has burst into headlines recently with all of Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona having been linked with the Englishman.

Now though, Football Insider reports that Manchester City are confident of securing fresh terms with McAtee.

Will this affect Swansea City’s potential loan swoop?

It shouldn’t do – if anything, a new City contract could increase the likelihood that they’ll look to send him out on loan in the near future.

With McAtee looking likely that he’ll be penning his long-term future at the Etihad, Pep Guardiola and his side could then consider McAtee’s short-term future and should he indeed sign a new deal, a loan move away from the club could then become more of a reality.

Swansea City play some nice football and so City could consider them as the ideal destination for a young player like McAtee, who City will want to learn to play in a certain way.

The attacker would be a fine addition to Russell Martin’s side as they look to progress up the Championship table, and the Swansea way of football under the former MK Dons boss could really help McAtee’s progression into a future Manchester City player.