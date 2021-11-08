Sheffield Wednesday have recalled Ciaran Brennan from his loan at Notts County.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced on their official club website that he is now back at Hillsborough.

Brennan, 21, was given the green light to join Notts County on loan at the end of September to get some game time under his belt.

He went on to make five appearances in all competitions for the National League side.

The defender isn’t the only loan player returning to Sheffield Wednesday today, with goalkeeper Josh Render and Liam Waldock heading back from Grantham Town and Gainsborough Trinity respectively.

Academy graduate

Brennan has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since 2013 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

The Yorkshire side handed him his first professional contract in 2018 and he has since made a total of five senior appearances.

He was loaned out to Gainsborough a couple of years ago as well to get some game time.

Current situation

Brennan has a year left on his contract with the Owls having penned an extension over the summer.

The Republic of Ireland youth international’s chances of getting regular first-team football are slim at the moment but he does provide some useful competition and back-up in defence.

He is in contention to play for Darren Moore’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow night against Harrogate Town.

It will be interesting to see if he leaves again on loan in January.