Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott has spoken to the club’s official website on the appointment of Chris Wilder as the club’s new manager.

Middlesbrough replaced the outgoing Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder on Saturday evening. The former had just taken charge of the club’s 1-1 draw with West Brom, before the official departure. The latter has been without a job since leaving previous club Sheffield United in March.

He guided the Blades to back-to-back promotions before a ninth placed finish in the Premier League. He left his post as manager the following season with Sheffield United relegated back down to the second tier.

Wilder takes over from Warnock with Middlesbrough in 14th position in the Championship and he will be on the touchline for his first game when they face Millwall at the Riverside on November 20th after the up and coming international break.

Upon announcing the arrival of the 54-year-old, head of football Kieran Scott gave an interview with Boro’s official website. He spoke openly on his interactions with Wilder, first impressions, the situation with Warnock and plans for the future with the new boss at the helm.

“When I got the opportunity to meet him it was really good, really positive, heart on sleeve, similar to myself,” said Scott.

“We’ve got on really well. Hence why Chris has come and I’m delighted he’s here.

“The position that we were in, with Neil’s contact being up at the end of the season it was always difficult to plan beyond that and Neil appreciated that.

“Appointing Chris, we’re looking at the short term, mid term and hopefully the long term,” he added.

As the confirmation came in of his appointment, Wilder immediately headed to watch Boro’s U23s in action against Birmingham City.

“That shows his commitment to getting stuck straight in,” says Scott.

“It’s onwards and upwards.”

Scott seems hopeful of Wilder succeeding at Middlesbrough. He comes with a strong pedigree having achieved promotions and titles in his managerial tenure so far.