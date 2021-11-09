Leyton Orient host Charlton Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening.

Leyton Orient welcome Charlton to E10 on Tuesday evening, as the O’s look to capitalise on back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Kenny Jackett’s side go into the game already through in the group stage, but a win would see them progress as group winners with a home tie in the next round the incentive.

Team news

Callum Reilly seems to have suffered an injury setback as he did not feature in the 20-man squad on Saturday, however it did see the return to the match-day squad for Paul Smyth albeit as an unused substitute. Adam Thompson is close to a return full fitness, however Tuesday may come too soon for him and prove an unnecessary risk.

Predicted XI

Byrne

Clay

Mitchell

Happe

Ogie

Wood

Kyprianou

Papadopoulos

Kemp

Smyth

Sotiriou

We could see a rest for prominent starters Darren Pratley, Harry Smith and Omar Beckles, while Rhys Byrne should keep his spot between the sticks having kept a clean sheets in both of his previous games in the competition.

With the Orient’s next game a lengthy trip to Rochdale next Saturday, Jackett will be keen to make sure all of his players are fully fit, and could use the second half as an opportunity to give some youngsters minutes, with Daniel Nkrumah, Jephte Tanga and Matt Young all expected to be part of the squad.

The game kicks off at 7:00pm on Tuesday.