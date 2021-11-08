Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough target Ryan Hedges says he is fully focused on his Aberdeen duties right now.

The winger is a man in-demand going into the January transfer window but isn’t getting distracted by rumours, as per a report by Football Scotland.

Hedges, 26, has a new contract offer on the table at Aberdeen.

Blackburn and Boro are interested in signing him this winter, whilst Cardiff City were keen before Mick McCarthy’s departure, as reported by the Daily Record.

‘Solely focusing on Aberdeen’…

He has said: “I can’t rule it out but that’s obviously between the club and my agent to work things through and go from there.

“But my whole focus is here and now, getting us out of this predicament we are in and keep looking forward and keep picking up three points.

“My whole focus is here at the moment until I’m told otherwise that a bid’s been accepted or anything else. Or a contract is not going to be offered or whatnot.”

He added: “My full concentration is on a Saturday at three o’clock every time. That’s where my head’s at – doing my best for this club. Whatever happens, happens.

“It is not up to me at the moment. I am solely focusing on Aberdeen and getting us into a better position than we are now.”

Key player

Hedges joined Aberdeen in 2019 and has since been a key player for the Dons.

He has made 76 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 15 goals and 15 assists.

Other spells

He started out at Everton but moved to Welsh side Flint Town as a youngster.

The Wales international was then spotted by Swansea City and spent four years on the books at the Liberty Stadium.

Hedges never made a senior appearance for the Swans and had loan spells away at Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil Town before leaving on a permanent basis for Barnsley.