West Brom sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table following a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough over the weekend.

The game was West Brom’s 17th of the season and Neil Warnock’s 1,603rd, and perhaps final game as a manager.

He and Middlesbrough parted ways quickly after the game but for Valerien Ismael, he continues to see his side put in mixed performances in their quest for promotion into the Premier League.

With eight fixtures now standing between West Brom and the New Year, we look at the Baggies’ full injury list and possible return dates…

Alex Mowatt

One of the Baggies’ star performers so far this season has been Alex Mowatt. The man who followed Ismael from Barnsley has scored some sublime goals in a West Brom shirt but has missed the last five league outings with a foot injury.

Do we know a return date?

Reports have suggested that Mowatt is set to make a return when West Brom travel to Huddersfield Town in their first game following this international break.

Dara O’Shea

Another cruel injury blow for the Baggies came right at the start of the season. After five Championship games and two goals, O’Shea looked to be bang in form for West Brom but the defender would suffer a serious ankle injury whilst away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Do we know a return date?

The injury was said to rule him out for six months, so it could be well into next year before we see O’Shea back on the pitch.

Rayhaan Tulloch

The 20-year-old suffered a groin injury at the end of August and hasn’t featured since.

Do we know a return date?

Reports suggested that Tulloch would be back after the Hull City game earlier this month, so hopefully we’ll see Tulloch back in action after this international break.

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore is another name that’s not featured since the end of August, after he sustained an injury – there’s been no reports of what that injury is, or how serious it might be

Do we know a return date?

Again, there’s been very little insight into Zohore’s situation at The Hawthorns but Ismael has insisted that the striker remains a part of his plans.

Kean Bryan

The summer signing was dealt a cruel blow last week, after Ismael revealed that the knee injury he picked up in his first start for the club v Hull City looks a serious one.

Do we know a return date?

Ismael couldn’t offer any insight as to how long Bryan might be out for, but it could be a while yet.