Derby County remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table on five points, and now winless in their last seven league fixtures.

A 1-1 draw away at Millwall on Saturday put another point on the board for Wayne Rooney’s side. It takes their season tally to six following their 12-point deduction for entering into administration, with the Rams now nine points from safety.

After this November international break, Derby County have eight more games before the turn of the year – here we look at Derby County’s injury list in full ahead of that New Year run in…

Krystian Bielik

A long-term absentee for Derby County and perhaps their most pressing injury concern of the year has been Krystian Bielik.

The Polish midfielder sustained yet another serious knee injury at the start of the year and has been sidelined since. Having undergone ACL surgery, the 23-year-old is now back on the grass and training with the first-team.

Do we know a return date?

Reports have suggested that Bielik won;t be available for selection again until the New Year.

Surprisingly, and thankfully for Rooney, that’s his only injury concern at the moment. The likes of Kornell McDonald and Dylan Williams who had been carrying knocks of late are back in action with the U23 side and seemingly ready for action when called upon.

What’s more is the like of Colin Kazim-Richards has made his return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Jason Knight now back in the starting XI after missing two games with a thigh injury.

Sam Baldock is also back in the mix after a minor hamstring issue.

On the injury front then, all seems restively well at Pride Park, which is good because Rooney has one of the smallest squads in the division – if not the smallest squad.

They return to action against league leaders Bournemouth after the international break.