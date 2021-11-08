Swindon Town defender Mathieu Baudry has suffered a Hip Flexor injury.

Swindon Town are scanning him to see how long he will be out for, as per their official club website.

Baudry, 33, was substituted in the 3-0 win away at Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Rob Hunt was brought on for him and helped the Robins keep a clean sheet.

‘We’ll see’…

Their boss, Ben Garner, provided an update on Baudry’s situation after the game: “We’ll scan him straightaway. It is his Hip Flexor. It is certainly not a major one but we’ll see how long that keeps him out.

“It is unfortunate for him because he’s got into the team done well but Rob Hunt came on in his place and was fantastic.

“To step in and pick up the pace of the game so quickly was excellent and I thought he was excellent so credit to him for adjusting and coming into the game so quickly.”

Current situation

Baudry has played eight games in all competitions so far this season.

He is currently in his third season at the County Ground and is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Prior to his move to the Wiltshire club, the Frenchman had previously played for Bournemouth, Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons.

What now?

Swindon are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Newport County.

They then have a break until 20th November to rest and reflect on the opening couple of months of the season.

The Robins then return to league action against Newport again followed by a clash against Hartlepool United, who may well have a new manager by then.