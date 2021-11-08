Middlesbrough are suffering with defensive injuries at present and could activate the return clause for Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence, according to The Athletic.

Middlesbrough currently have Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry, and Marc Bola out injured, whilst Anfernee Dijksteel and Grant Hall are only just returning to fitness after several months out.

With new boss Chris Wilder coming in to replace Neil Warnock this week he will want to weigh up all of his options. One of which could see Djed Spence return from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest early.

The report states that there is a return clause in the loan contract, meaning he could come back to Boro before the season is out.

Before he was announced as Middlesbrough manager, Wilder had started his unofficial scouting, watching Spence in Forest’s 3-0 win over Preston North End.

The versatile defender has impressed since making the temporary switch to the City Ground, starting all but one of their games since signing. The one game he missed was against his parent club as he was ineligible to play.

Wilder likes to use wing-backs and play with a back-three or back-five. Spence could be utilised as a right wing-back if recalled, with the likes of Peltier or Dijksteel used as a right-sided centre-back instead of at full-back.

Nottingham Forest will do everything in their power to keep the 21-year-old at the club until the end of the season. He seems to be enjoying his football under Steve Cooper, but only time will tell whether Boro come calling for his services once more.