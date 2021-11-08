Charlton Athletic were linked with a move for Gillingham’s Jack Tucker in the last transfer window.

Charlton Athletic were said to be keen on the highly-rated defender, as as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60).

A move to the Valley didn’t materialise in the end and the Addicks pursued other targets.

However, could they set their sights back on him in the upcoming January window?



Lavelle’s injury

Summer recruit Sam Lavelle is out with a long-term injury which leaves Charlton a man short in defence.

They could look to bring in some competition and cover this winter to prepare for the second-half of the season.

Fits the bill

Tucker, 21, fits the bill of the Addicks’ recent transfer business as he is a decent age and has the potential to develop.

He has a bright future ahead of him in the game and has already racked up 106 appearances in all competitions.

The Kent-born man burst into Gillingham’s first-team during the 2019/20 season and has since kept his place in Steve Evans’ side.

Uncertain future

Tucker is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Gillingham could be tempted by an offer in January to avoid losing him for nothing.

Charlton have had an upturn in form under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson and it will be interesting to see who he signs in the next window, assuming he lands the job on a permanent basis.